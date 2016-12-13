BRIEF-Heico Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.65

Dec 13 Heico Corp :
* Heico Corporation reports record net sales, operating
income and net income for the full year and fourth quarter of
fiscal 2016; targets continued growth in fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.49
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heico Corp - estimating 5 pct - 7 pct growth in full year
net sales and 7 pct - 10 pct growth in full year net income over
fiscal 2016 levels
* Heico Corp - anticipate fiscal year 2017 consolidated
operating margin to approximate 19 pct - 20 pct
* Q4 sales $363.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
