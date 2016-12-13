BRIEF-ABM Industries Q4 adjusted EPS $0.51 from continuing operations

Dec 13 Abm Industries Inc :
* ABM Industries announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year
financial results
* ABM Industries Inc - increases quarterly dividend by 3.0
pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 from continuing
operations
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90
from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50 from
continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
