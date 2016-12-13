BRIEF-Southern national bancorp of virginia, inc. and Eastern Virginia Bankshares merge

Dec 13 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc
:
* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc - upon
completion of transaction, combined company will have
approximately $2.4 billion in total assets
* Southern national bancorp of virginia-evb to merge with
and into sonabank immediately after merger of eastern virginia
with and into southern national
* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc - transaction
expected to be materially accretive to earnings per share
* Southern national bancorp - transaction is valued at
approximately $178.3 million, or $9.72 per share of eastern
virginia common and preferred stock
* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc - deal was
unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies
* Southern national bancorp of virginia-co's shareholders to
get fixed exchange ratio equal to 0.6313 shares of southern
national stock for 1 share of co
* Southern national bancorp of virginia, inc. And eastern
virginia bankshares, inc. Announce transformational merger of
equals
