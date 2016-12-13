BRIEF-Southern national bancorp of virginia, inc. and Eastern Virginia Bankshares merge

Dec 13 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :

* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc - upon completion of transaction, combined company will have approximately $2.4 billion in total assets

* Southern national bancorp of virginia-evb to merge with and into sonabank immediately after merger of eastern virginia with and into southern national

* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc - transaction expected to be materially accretive to earnings per share

* Southern national bancorp - transaction is valued at approximately $178.3 million, or $9.72 per share of eastern virginia common and preferred stock

* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc - deal was unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies

* Southern national bancorp of virginia-co's shareholders to get fixed exchange ratio equal to 0.6313 shares of southern national stock for 1 share of co

* Southern national bancorp of virginia, inc. And eastern virginia bankshares, inc. Announce transformational merger of equals