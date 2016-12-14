BRIEF-Joy Global Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Dec 14 Joy Global Inc
* Joy Global announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
operating results
* Q4 bookings of $559 million, down 9 percent; full year
bookings of $2.3 billion, down 14 percent from a year ago
* Joy Global Inc says backlog was $819 million as of end of
fiscal Q4 2016, compared to $873 million at beginning of fiscal
year 2016
* Joy Global Inc says "early fiscal 2016, we experienced
another significant step-down in U.S. and China coal markets"
* Joy Global says although some commodity prices have
recovered in recent months, customers "remain cautious and are
very selective with capital deployment"
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 sales $656 million versus I/B/E/S view $666.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: