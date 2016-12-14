BRIEF-Liberty Media to invest $1.55 bln with third party investors for Formula 1 acquisition

Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp
* Liberty Media Corporation announces agreements with third
party investors to invest $1.55 billion to support Formula 1
acquisition
* Liberty Media - following completion of deal, share
issuance, third party investors will own approximately 26
percent of Formula One Group's equity
* Liberty Media -proceeds from $1.55 billion investment to
be used to increase cash portion of consideration payable to
consortium of selling formula 1 shareholders
* In addition, a CVC representative will be joining liberty
media board of directors
* Liberty Media Corp - acquisition is expected to close
before end of Q1 in 2017
* Liberty Media - Liberty Media Group will be renamed
Formula One Group, ticker symbols for series A,B, C Liberty
Media common stocks will be changed
* Liberty Media - issuance of shares of LMCK to third party
investors will be consummated concurrently with completion of
Formula 1 acquisition
* Liberty Media - third parties include Coatue Management
L.L.C., D. E. Shaw Group, Jana Partners LLC
* Liberty Media - third parties include Ruane, Cunniff &
Goldfarb Inc., Soroban Capital Partners LP, Spo Advisory Corp.,
and Viking Global Investors LP
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: