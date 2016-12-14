BRIEF-Pier 1 imports Q3 sales $475.9 mln versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 mln

Dec 14 Pier 1 Imports Inc :
* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy gaap earnings per share to be
in range of $0.30 to $0.34
* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy capital expenditures of
approximately $48 million
* Pier 1 imports inc- qtrly net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017
decreased 0.4% to $475.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $466.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy adjusted earnings per share
between $0.37 to $0.41
* Pier 1 imports inc- company expects to close approximately
15 net stores in fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $1.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc- inventories at end of q3 of fiscal
2017 decreased approximately 5% to $479.8 million, compared to
$503.0 million a year ago
* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $475.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 million
