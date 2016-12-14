BRIEF-SWM reports agreement to acquire Conwed Plastics Llc

Dec 14 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc :

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted eps by approximately $0.30 in 2017

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - as part of agreement, there are three potential earn-out payments with a maximum of $40 million in aggregate.

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - deal for $295 million

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - expects to realize tax benefits having an estimated net present value of approximately $75 million from deal

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc- transaction is expected to be funded through company's existing credit facility

* SWM announces agreement to acquire Conwed Plastics Llc, leader in resin-based netting