BRIEF-Gulfport to buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP for $1.85 bln

Dec 14 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Gulfport Energy Corp- company intends to fund cash portion
of acquisition through potential debt and equity financings
* Gulfport Energy Corp - total purchase price of $1.85
billion.
* Gulfport Energy Corp - deal consisting of $1.35 billion in
cash and approximately 18.8 million in shares of gulfport common
stock
* Gulfport - entered into a definitive agreement with
Vitruvian II Woodford, LLC to acquire approximately 46,400 net
surface acres in core of SCOOP
* Gulfport Energy Corp announces entry into the SCOOP play
with complimentary acquisition of approximately 85,000 net
effective acres
