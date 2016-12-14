BRIEF-Athabasca Oil announces transformational acquisition of high quality thermal oil assets from Statoil ASA

Dec 14 Athabasca Oil Corp
* Athabasca Oil - Deal for consideration of $435 million
cash, 100 million common shares and contingent value payments
triggered at oil prices above $65/bbl WTI
* Athabasca Oil - Acquired assets include operating leismer
thermal oil project, delineated corner lease and related
strategic infrastructure
* Athabasca Oil - Acquisition is forecasted to be 275% and
60% accretive on 2017 and 2018 cash flow per basic share
respectively
* Athabasca Oil Corp sees 2017 production in range of
(boe/d) 38,000 - 42,000
* Athabasca Oil Corp- Cash component of purchase price will
be sourced from existing cash balances
* Athabasca Oil - entered into agreements with statoil asa
and its subsidiary Statoil Canada Ltd. to acquire its Canadian
Thermal Oil assets
* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces transformational
acquisition of high quality thermal oil assets from Statoil ASA
