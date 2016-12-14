BRIEF-Melco Crown Entertainment announces Melco's agreement to acquire shares from Crown

Dec 14 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd -
* Melco Crown Entertainment announces Melco's agreement to
acquire shares from Crown
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Deal for is approximately
US$1.2 billion
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd - Aggregate purchase price
is approximately US$1.2 billion
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Packer, a Crown
nominee director and deputy chairman, will resign from company
with effect from December 15, 2016
* Melco Crown Entertainment - Melco Leisure to pay deposit
of $100 million, refundable if sale agreement terminated prior
to closing due to Crown's default
* Will not receive any proceeds from Melco acquisition
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Upon closing of sale,
Melco's shareholding in company will increase from 37.89%
currently to 51.31%
* Melco Crown - Major shareholder entered into a privately
negotiated agreement to acquire 198 million ordinary shares of
company from Crown Asia
