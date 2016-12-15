BRIEF-Raging River Exploration announces 2017 capital budget of $310 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Raging River Exploration Inc
* Now expected that at total of 282 net wells will be drilled in 2016
* 2018 exit production is forecast to be approximately 27,000 BOE/D or 30 pct above Q4 2016 levels
* Budgeted capital expenditures are expected to increase average production to 22,500 BOE/D (93 pct oil) in 2017
* Approved 2017 capital budget approximates forecasted cash flow of $310 million at WTI of US$54.00/BBL
* Sees 2017 average daily production 22,500 barrels of oil equivalent
* Announces 2017 capital budget of $310 million and confirmation of increase in the credit facilities to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.