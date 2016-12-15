版本:
BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics announces results of rights offering and pricing of underwritten offering

Dec 14 Nabriva Therapeutics Ag

* Nabriva Therapeutics-rights offering and subsequent underwritten offering together generated aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25 million

* Nabriva announces results of rights offering and pricing of underwritten offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

