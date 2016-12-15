版本:
BRIEF-Milestone Scientific provides regulatory update

Dec 14 Milestone Scientific Inc

* Intends to provide additional data in consultation with FDA Co's Compu-Flo intra articular computer controlled injection system

* Received notification from FDA that Co did not adequately document that device met equivalency standard required for 510(k) clearance

* Cost to generate incremental data estimated to be approximately $100,000

* Provides regulatory update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

