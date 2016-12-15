BRIEF-Bombardier announces 2017 guidance, sees FY 2020 revenue $25 bln

Dec 14 Bombardier Inc

* Expects low single digit revenue growth in FY2017

* Says it targets EBIT growth before special items of approximately 50%, to $530 million - $630 million in 2017

* Anticipates year-over-year free cash flow usage improvement by approximately $400 million, to $750 million - $1.0 billion for 2017

* Affirms revised 2016 guidance and 2018-2020 financial objectives

* FY 2017 restructuring guidance in range of $250 million - $300 million, to be recorded as special items

* FY 2017 business aircraft revenues guidance of approximately $5.0 billion

* Bombardier announces 2017 guidance, targeting strong earnings growth and FCF improvement

* Sees FY 2020 revenue $25 billion