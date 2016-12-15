BRIEF-Bombardier announces 2017 guidance, sees FY 2020 revenue $25 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Bombardier Inc
* Expects low single digit revenue growth in FY2017
* Says it targets EBIT growth before special items of approximately 50%, to $530 million - $630 million in 2017
* Anticipates year-over-year free cash flow usage improvement by approximately $400 million, to $750 million - $1.0 billion for 2017
* Affirms revised 2016 guidance and 2018-2020 financial objectives
* FY 2017 restructuring guidance in range of $250 million - $300 million, to be recorded as special items
* FY 2017 business aircraft revenues guidance of approximately $5.0 billion
* Bombardier announces 2017 guidance, targeting strong earnings growth and FCF improvement
* Sees FY 2020 revenue $25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.