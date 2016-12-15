版本:
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy says total gross proceeds of 10.5 mln common shares to be about $1.02 bln

Dec 14 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Says total gross proceeds of offering to be approximately $1.02 billion

* Says offering 10.5 million common shares

* Diamondback Energy announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

