BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas board approves 2017 capital budget of $130 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 14 Torc Oil & Gas Ltd
* Says board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million
* Torc - beginning with Jan 2017 dividend which is paid,to be paid in Feb 2017, co to eliminate discount associated with co's share dividend plan
* Torc Oil & Gas - remains positioned to achieve previously announced 2016 exit guidance of 19,600 boepd while maintaining a corporate decline profile of approximately 23 percent
Torc Oil & Gas Ltd announces 2017 capital budget and production guidance; confirms december dividend
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.