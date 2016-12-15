BRIEF-Lonza to acquire Capsugel for $5.5 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Lonza Group Ag
* Lonza to acquire Capsugel to create leading integrated solutions provider to the global pharma and consumer healthcare industries
* Says to acquire Capsugel for $5.5 billion
* Says transaction is expected to be core EPS accretive in first full year post closing
* Says expects to achieve CHF 30 million p.a. operating synergies and CHF 15 million tax synergies per annum by year three
* Says intends to retain current dividend policy and maintain about 3x net debt/EBITDA leverage
* Says deal includes refinancing of existing Capsugel debt of approximately $2 billion
* Says has committed debt financing for full acquisition amount from BofA Merrill lynch and UBS and plans to raise equity
* Says financial package foresees refinancing of Lonza's current CHF 700 million revolving credit facility
* Says all-cash acquisition of Capsugel will be financed with a combination of debt and equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.