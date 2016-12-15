版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Technip awarded multi-disciplinary engineering and project management services contract

Dec 15 Technip SA :

* Technip awarded multi-disciplinary engineering and project management services contract by Shell Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

