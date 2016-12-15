版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 16:26 BJT

BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom names Yu Cheng as CEO

Dec 15 Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd :

* Says Yu Cheng will take over roles as chairman and CEO of company, succeeding Lih-Shyng Tsai

* Chunghwa telecom announces chairman and ceo change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

