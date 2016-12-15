版本:
BRIEF-NOXXON Pharma signs clinical immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with MSD to study NOX-A12 combined with Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) in pancreatic and colorectal cancer

Dec 15 Noxxon Pharma AG :

* Two companies will collaborate in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NOXXON's ANTI-CXCL12 agent, NOX-A12, and MSD's anti-PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

* Total of twenty patients will be recruited, ten of each cancer type

* Noxxon will be sponsor of study, which will be conducted in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

