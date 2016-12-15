版本:
BRIEF-Geoff Butner joins Avidbank as deputy chief credit officer

Dec 15 Avidbank Holdings Inc

* Geoff Butner joins Avidbank as senior vice president & deputy chief credit officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

