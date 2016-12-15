版本:
BRIEF-Danaher initiates 2017 outlook

Dec 15 Danaher Corp

* Danaher initiates 2017 outlook

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.95, revenue view $17.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per share assumes non-GAAP core revenue growth between 3% and 4%

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.13 to $3.23

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.85 to $3.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

