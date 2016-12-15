BRIEF-Eli Lilly provides 2017 financial forecast and 2016 update

Dec 15 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly provides 2017 financial guidance and 2016 update, reaffirms financial expectations through the remainder of the decade

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view $3.50 to $3.60

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20.8 billion to $21.2 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $4.05 to $4.15 including items

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.51 to $3.61 including items

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $20.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confirmed potential to launch 20 new products in 10 years from 2014 through 2023

* Eli Lilly and Co says capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $1.0 billion for 2016

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures approx. $1.2 billion

* Eli Lilly and Co - Reaffirmed its commitment to achieve an opex-to-revenue ratio of 50 percent or less in 2018

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $21.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eli Lilly and Co - Research and development expenses are expected to be in range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion in 2017