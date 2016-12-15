BRIEF-Eli Lilly provides 2017 financial forecast and 2016 update

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly provides 2017 financial guidance and 2016 update, reaffirms financial expectations through the remainder of the decade
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view $3.50 to $3.60
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20.8 billion to $21.2 billion
* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $4.05 to $4.15 including items
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.51 to $3.61 including items
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $20.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Confirmed potential to launch 20 new products in 10 years from 2014 through 2023
* Eli Lilly and Co says capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $1.0 billion for 2016
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures approx. $1.2 billion
* Eli Lilly and Co - Reaffirmed its commitment to achieve an opex-to-revenue ratio of 50 percent or less in 2018
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $21.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eli Lilly and Co - Research and development expenses are expected to be in range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.