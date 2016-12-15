版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-KB Home announces $100 mln optional redemption of some senior notes

Dec 15 Kb Home

* KB Home - has elected to exercise its optional redemption rights under terms of its 9.100% senior notes due 2017, which mature on september 15, 2017

* KB Home announces $100 million optional redemption of 9.100% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

