BRIEF-Aralez provides update on PBM formulary status for Yosprala

Dec 15 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered into a rebate agreement with caremarkpcs health

* Agreement secures formulary status for yosprala

* Rebate agreement with CVS caremark is effective immediately

* Aralez pharmaceuticals-continue to have ongoing discussions with pharmacy benefit managers, payors with goal of increasing patient access to Yosprala

* Aralez provides update on pbm formulary status for yosprala