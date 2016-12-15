版本:
BRIEF-Awilhelmsen announces sale of 3.6 mln shares of Royal Caribbean

Dec 15 Awilhelmsen

* Awilhelmsen as -following sale, Awilhelmsen, together with its affiliates, continues to own about 14% of Royal Caribbean outstanding common stock

* Awilhelmsen announces sale of 3.6 million shares of Royal Caribbean to facilitate family transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

