版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Repligen acquires TangenX Technology Corporation

Dec 15 Repligen Corp

* Repligen corp - acquisition by Repligen was completed through an all cash transaction of EUR 37.0 million

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive on both a GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS basis in 2017

* Repligen expects sales of TangenX products to achieve double-digit growth and contribute $7.0-$7.5 million in revenue for year 2017

* Acquisition by Repligen was completed through an all cash transaction of eur 37.0 million (usd 39.0 million)

* Repligen acquires TangenX Technology Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐