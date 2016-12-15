BRIEF-Repligen acquires TangenX Technology Corporation

Dec 15 Repligen Corp

* Repligen corp - acquisition by Repligen was completed through an all cash transaction of EUR 37.0 million

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive on both a GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS basis in 2017

* Repligen expects sales of TangenX products to achieve double-digit growth and contribute $7.0-$7.5 million in revenue for year 2017

* Acquisition by Repligen was completed through an all cash transaction of eur 37.0 million (usd 39.0 million)

* Repligen acquires TangenX Technology Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: