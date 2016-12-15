BRIEF-Repligen acquires TangenX Technology Corporation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Repligen Corp
* Repligen corp - acquisition by Repligen was completed through an all cash transaction of EUR 37.0 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive on both a GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS basis in 2017
* Repligen expects sales of TangenX products to achieve double-digit growth and contribute $7.0-$7.5 million in revenue for year 2017
* Repligen acquires TangenX Technology Corporation
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.