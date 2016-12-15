版本:
中国
2016年 12月 15日

BRIEF-Dundee Acquisition and CHC Student Housing Corp announce modifications to proposed business combination

Dec 15 CHC Student Housing Corp

* CHC Student Housing Corp -DAQ seeks to complete offering for up to $50 million worth of class B shares upon closing of deal for $10.08 per class B share

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. And CHC Student Housing Corp . Announce modifications to proposed business combination and a proposed offering by Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

