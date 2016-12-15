版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Axalta welcomes Deborah J. Kissire to its board of directors

Dec 15 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta welcomes Deborah J. Kissire to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

