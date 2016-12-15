版本:
BRIEF-Prospect Capital invests $13 million in acquisition of 300 unit apartment community

Dec 15 Prospect Capital Corp -

* Prospect capital portfolio company invests $13 million in acquisition of 300 unit multifamily apartment community in Franklin, Massachusetts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

