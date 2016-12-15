BRIEF-Transat qtrly revenues of $612.1 mln, compared with $634 mln in 2015

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Transat At Inc
* Q4 revenues of $612.1 million, compared with $634.0 million in 2015
* Corporation recorded a $63.9 million impairment charge for q4
* Q4 adjusted net income(3) of $24.2 million, compared with $44.6 million in 2015.
* Corporation plans to save at least another $25 million in 2017.
* Continuing its cost-reduction and margin-improvement initiatives, which target savings of at least $100 million over three years
* Transat a.t. inc. - results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.