BRIEF-Transat qtrly revenues of $612.1 mln, compared with $634 mln in 2015

Dec 15 Transat At Inc

* Q4 revenues of $612.1 million, compared with $634.0 million in 2015

* Q4 revenues of $612.1 million, compared with $634.0 million in 2015.

* Corporation recorded a $63.9 million impairment charge for q4

* Q4 adjusted net income(3) of $24.2 million, compared with $44.6 million in 2015.

* Corporation plans to save at least another $25 million in 2017.

* Continuing its cost-reduction and margin-improvement initiatives, which target savings of at least $100 million over three years

* Transat a.t. inc. - results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: