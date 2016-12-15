版本:
BRIEF-Memex Inc Qtrly loss per share $0.007

Dec 15 Memex Inc :

* Bookings for year were $3.42 million with no comparative information available

* Qtrly bookings were $811 thousand, up 46% from same quarter a year ago

* Qtrly loss per share $0.007

* Memex Inc releases annual financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

