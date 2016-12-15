BRIEF-Savanna energy services reports interest from potential bidders, continued improvement in drilling, well servicing activity

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp :
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - special committee anticipates that a strategic alternatives process will commence in early 2017
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - seven original new-build contracts, still in place in Australia, begin to expire in second half of 2017
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - "based on current trends, stronger activity levels are expected to continue into 2017"
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - special committee intends to conduct a formal process early next year to explore strategic alternatives
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Savanna expects to be operating 13 drilling rigs in Q1 2017
* Savanna Energy Services - expects to run between 25, 30 service rigs on average in Q1 2017, compared to average of 20 service rigs working during Q1 2016
* Savanna Energy Services Corp reports interest from potential bidders and continued improvement in drilling and well servicing activity
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.