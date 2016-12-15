版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Pennine appoints Holub as CFO, announces stock options at $0.06/shr

Dec 15 Pennine Petroleum Corp :

* Pennine Petroleum Corp says also announces resignation of John Garden from board of directors

* Pennine Petroleum Corp - appointment of Michal J. Holub, CA to position of chief financial officer

* Pennine appoints Holub as chief financial officer, announces stock options at $0.06 per share

