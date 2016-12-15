版本:
BRIEF-First Internet Bancorp prices common stock offering of 945,000 at $26.50/shr

Dec 15 First Internet Bancorp :

* Says offering of 945,000 common shares priced at $26.50per share

* First Internet Bancorp announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

