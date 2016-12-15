BRIEF-Knight Therapeutics announces exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca

Dec 15 Knight Therapeutics Inc

* The financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Knight therapeutics- as per agreement, co will be responsible for all commercial, regulatory, certain supply chain activities for movantik in canada, israel

* Movantik is currently under regulatory review in israel and, when approved, will be marketed under name moventig

* Press release - knight therapeutics announces exclusive license agreement with astrazeneca for movantik/moventig(r) in canada and israel