BRIEF-American Water Works sees FY 2017 EPS $2.98 -$3.08 from cont ops

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 American Water Works Company Inc
* American Water Works Company inc says reaffirming 2016 non-gaap earnings guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Water Works Company - five year earnings per share compound annual growth rate estimated to be 7 to 10 percent anchored off of 2015 EPS
* Sees 2016 GAAP guidance is $2.59 - $2.64 per share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Water announces 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.98 to $3.08 from continuing operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.