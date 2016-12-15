BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners says sees 2017 EPS growth in high single-digit range

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc
* Ccep now expects full-year 2016 results to include approximately 1 per cent revenue growth
* Coca-Cola european partners - sees full-year guidance for 2017 including comparable and fx-neutral diluted earnings per share growth in a high single-digit range
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - declares quarterly dividend of eur0.17 per share.
* Coca-Cola european partners plc says expects 2017 free cash flow in a range of eur700 million to eur800 million
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - does not expect to repurchase shares in 2017
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - for 2017 ccep expects operating profit and diluted earnings per share growth to be up high single-digits
* Coca-Cola european partners -outlook for 2016 and 2017, now expects year-end net debt to ebitda for 2016 to be about 3 1/4 times and for 2017 to be under 3 times
* Coca-Cola european partners - now expects fy 2016 results to include about 1 per cent revenue growth, modest mid-single-digit operating profit growth
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of eur315 million to eur340 million through synergies by mid-2019
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - brock will retire and be succeeded by damian gammell, currently chief operating officer, effective 28 december 2016
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - expects to exit 2017 with run-rate savings of approximately one-half of target
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - for 2017, ccep expects modest low single-digit revenue growth
* Coca-Cola european partners - remains on track to achieve pre-tax run-rate savings of eur315 million to eur340 million through synergies by mid-2019
* Coca-Cola european partners provides 2017 business update and full-year 2016 outlook
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.