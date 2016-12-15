版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels announces pricing of public offering

Dec 15 Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Says public offering of 2.25 million common shares priced at $8.00per share

* Red Lion Hotels Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐