版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data provides card services performance update for November 2016

Dec 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data provides card services performance update for november 2016

* November delinquency rate 4.9 percent

* November net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 5.7 percent

* Company is tracking to its guidance of a 5.0% principal loss rate for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐