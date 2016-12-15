版本:
BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries to acquire Tectum Inc

Dec 15 Armstrong World Industries Inc

* Armstrong World Industries to acquire Tectum Inc

* Pending transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

