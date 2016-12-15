版本:
BRIEF-TIO Q1 revenue C$24.22 million

Dec 15 TIO Networks Corp :

* Qtrly gross profit increased 50.8% to $11.83 million from Q1 2016

* Processed 20.7M transactions worth $2.3b USD in quarter, representing 45.8% YOY transaction growth

* TIO reports record Q1, FY2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue C$24.22 million versus I/B/E/S view C$24.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

