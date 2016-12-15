BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid
* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to renew prior normal course issuer bid for 1 year
* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - bid will commence on December 19, 2016 and will remain in effect until earlier of December 18, 2017
* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - under bid, co will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 5.8 million of its units
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.