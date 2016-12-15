版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Two River Bancorp approves $2 mln share repurchase program

Dec 15 Two River Bancorp

* Two River Bancorp approves new $2 million share repurchase program

* Under this new program, company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of its common stock from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

