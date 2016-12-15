版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-3M expands parental leave benefits to 10 paid weeks

Dec 15 3m Co

* Expansion of U.S. parental leave benefits starting January 1, 2017

* 3M expands parental leave benefits to 10 paid weeks for moms and dads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐