公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-AdCare completes HUD refinancing of South Carolina property

Dec 15 AdCare Health Systems Inc:

* AdCare completes HUD refinancing of South Carolina property

* Has refinanced short-term mortgage debt on company's Sumter facility

* AdCare Health Systems - on Dec 14 refinanced mortgage debt on its Sumter, South Carolina property with $5.9 million of new mortgage debt maturing in 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

