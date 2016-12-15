版本:
BRIEF-Oceanic says CEO Alan Gorman has taken temporary leave of absence

Dec 15 Oceanic Iron Ore Corp

* Oceanic provides corporate update

* Oceanic Iron Ore Corp says Steven Dean, executive chairman, will assume role of president and CEO and will work with management during the period

* Alan Gorman, president and CEO of company has taken a temporary leave of absence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

