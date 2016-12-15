版本:
BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid

Dec 15 Dream Industrial Reit

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment - Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to renew prior normal course issuer bid for 1 year period

* : under bid, company will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 5.8 million of its units

* Dream Industrial REIT renews normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

