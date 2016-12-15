版本:
BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas appoints Donald Evans, Wayne Murdy to company's board

Dec 15 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction oil & gas inc - appointed donald l. Evans and wayne w. Murdy to serve as independent members of company's board

* Appointments are effective immediately and bring number of outside, independent directors to 4 of now 8 member board

* Extraction oil & gas appoints two new independent board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

