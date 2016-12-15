BRIEF-Dell Technologies says authorized to repurchase up to $500 mln of shares of co's class V stock

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Dell Technologies Inc
* Dell technologies inc - intends to apply proceeds from sale to new class v group repurchase program
* Dell technologies - approved new stock repurchase program under which co is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of shares of co's class v stock
* Dell technologies - suspends existing dhi group repurchase program; enters into agreement to sell to vmware $500 million of vmware class a common stock
* Dell technologies - entered into stock purchase agreement under which vmware inc will purchase for cash $500 million of vmware class a common stock from dell's unit
* Dell technologies announces new class v common stock repurchase program
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.